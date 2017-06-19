Who Runs the Government?

___
ANTHONY BISHOP, 57 Agent to First Vice President, U.S. Department of State.
How long have you worked in government? Thirty-eight years—10 years in the military, and 12 years in my current position.
What got you into public service? I always had a calling to help. When I was in the military I would arrange different avenues for assistance. I got the job I have now because I was asked to fill a void by friends who thought I would do well in this position.
What do people misunderstand about government work? Not all employees get the feeling that we earn our money, but we do. We work just as hard as nonfederal employees do. We feel somewhat underpaid, or underutilized in certain areas, just like others do. I think the label of “federal” creates a distance, us-versus-them, but the struggle is the same.
Is government bureaucracy as bad as they say? You don’t get the feeling that someone is on Capitol Hill, fighting for you. You just don’t get that feeling.