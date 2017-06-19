Who Runs the Government?

___

AUDREY SMITH, 33 Federal Pretrial Services officer, Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia.

How long have you worked in government? Five years. I served in the military 2002 through 2008, started working here 2013.

Why public service? I used to be a police officer for four years. I decided I wanted to get more in-depth with helping others with co-occurring [mental health disorders and substance abuse] disorders. It’s my calling and my purpose.

What do people misunderstand about public service? That we only work in policy or only in legislation. I don’t think people realize the government is bigger than what you see on CNN. We are in hospitals, pharmacies, everywhere.

Is the bureaucracy inside government really bad? I think sometimes things are only articulated from the leadership standpoint. You never see the employees out there picking up the pieces, so people attack an agency or attack the head of the agency because they don’t identify with the workers. They don’t see [that] we are normal, everyday people.