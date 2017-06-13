The American Dreamsicle

What you craved as a kid says a lot about your childhood. Kids looking for a high quantity-to-cost ratio would reach for the Bomb Pop, which was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1955. Even the weird banana-fudge version seemed a hefty bargain.
Some kids wanted stickless Eskimo Pies (invented in Iowa in 1922), which were precursors to the traditional Good Humor bars, with the flavored centers that were dipped in a crumbly mash-up of cake so that the whole thing tasted like a chocolate éclair or strawberry shortcake. Others argued for the superiority of the Creamsicle, with its real ice-cream center, over the Dreamsicle, which had ice milk inside. Then there were those who were loyal to the now-almost-extinct Nutty Buddy. (Its first cousin, the chocolate-covered, nut-encrusted Drumstick, has never been the same since Nestlé took over production in the early 1990s.)
Cross-branding in the latter half of the 20th century forced treats into the shapes of cartoon characters, comingled with popular candy bars and, more recently, manufactured to look like tacos. On another extreme is Eleven Madison Park, one of the best restaurants in the world, which serves chocolate-covered banana-crème fraîche ice-cream bars as part of its $295 tasting menu. But for all the artisan paletas and ice-cream sandwiches made with toasted-sourdough ice cream shoved between ginger cookies, the old-school frozen bar abides.