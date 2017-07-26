Yellowstone National Park is one of the most famous in America’s national park system. Yellowstone National Park spans 3,500 square miles and is host to over 4 million visitors a year, most of whom make the pilgrimage in the warmer months.

Over the past two years, the park has had record crowd numbers. Experts estimate that this year will be more of the same.

"I've never seen anything like this." —Emmanuella Amanfo Emmanuella Amanfo, of Italy, on her first visit to the U.S.

Old Faithful is one of the main draws to the park, which straddles the Continental Divide and was the first of America’s national parks. The headwaters of the Yellowstone River are located in the park, giving it its name.

"I want to see this with my own eyes!"

—Susan Rivers

Susan Rivers, of Atlanta, Georgia. Crystal Hartle and daughter Emmalyn, 2, of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Tourists dance and pose for pictures on land between the boardwalk and Old Faithful.

Remember: Federal law prohibits walking off boardwalks or designated trails due to the instability of ground near geysers and the danger of hot water directly beneath the surface. In June 2016, a Chinese national was fined $1,000 by the National Park Service for walking off the boardwalk after, a few weeks earlier, a 23-year-old man from Portland, Oregon, slipped and fell to his death in a hot spring.

In general, Old Faithful erupts every 90 minutes, though occasionally hours will pass between eruptions.

Yellowstone's crowds beget more crowds. After two record-breaking years, experts estimate that 2017 will again see more than 4 million visitors. Hard not to stare.

Even without the geyser in full bloom, it is still worth a photo. Eruptions reach 90 to 184 feet in the air, according to the Geyser Observation and Study Association. Camera phones up!

Brian Richardson, of Wyoming.

"Woo! This is awesome, man!"

—Brian Richardson