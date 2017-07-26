National Parks917.3
Reaction Shot
Staring Into the Face of Old Faithful
As part of our “Reaction Shot” series, in which photographers capture images of people reacting to things, we went on the hunt for images of the folks angling for a glimpse of the famed geyser.
Yellowstone National Park is one of the most famous in America’s national park system. Yellowstone National Park spans 3,500 square miles and is host to over 4 million visitors a year, most of whom make the pilgrimage in the warmer months.
"I want to see this with my own eyes!"
—Susan Rivers
Remember: Federal law prohibits walking off boardwalks or designated trails due to the instability of ground near geysers and the danger of hot water directly beneath the surface. In June 2016, a Chinese national was fined $1,000 by the National Park Service for walking off the boardwalk after, a few weeks earlier, a 23-year-old man from Portland, Oregon, slipped and fell to his death in a hot spring.