Solitary 365
Notes on Detention Camp
Deportations, detentions, bans. Where does the United States government actually put all the would-be immigrants who slip into bureaucratic black holes? We examine six hidden immigrant detention sites. They are closer than you think.
In 1948, columnist Freddie Francisco posed a series of questions to readers of the San Francisco Examiner. “How would you like to spend a year on the twelfth floor of a steel-and-concrete office building?” he began. “How would you like to live every hour of this period on concrete and tile metal, and never feel the soil beneath your feet, and never see your friends or relatives except through close woven mesh wire?”
“How would you like to do this…without having committed a crime as a cause for your circumstance?”
What Francisco described was standard practice within the mid-century American immigration detention system. In an unassuming San Francisco office building, U.S. immigration officials had incarcerated more than 500 Chinese immigrants, primarily G.I. war brides awaiting reunions with their husbands. Francisco told of the bureaucratic red tape, the squalid conditions, the lack of contact with the outside world. But he also stressed the peculiarity of hundreds of immigrants being held in an unmarked building in downtown San Francisco. It seemed likely that many San Franciscans had no idea these women were in a downtown office building—and in most cases, had been there for months on end.
That office building was one of a long line of structures designed by the U.S. immigration system to obscure its inhabitants. Throughout the 20th century, immigration detention has functioned as a shadow system of imprisonment in the United States, its brutality cloaked in the language of administrative process. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and its predecessor, the Immigration & Naturalization Service (INS), have gained power by making detention a process that is not only outside the consciousness of the American public, but also physically hidden.
American detention centers have been scattered across the country, and beyond—from roadside motels, to defunct missile testing sites, to iconic American locations like Ellis Island and Guantanamo Bay. They have been repeatedly, systematically insulated from media observation, and in many cases, legal intervention. What has resulted from this flexible, adaptable power is a super-secretive mess, reliant on immigration officials who serve as prosecutor, jury, and judge for some of the most vulnerable in America.
Ellen Knauff arrived in the United States on August 14, 1948. She was 33. The years prior to her arrival had been tumultuous: born to Jewish parents in Germany, she escaped to Czechoslovakia after Hitler came to power. She later journeyed to England as a refugee, where she served the Allies in the Royal Air Force. While in England she met her husband, an American G.I., and applied for admission to the U.S. under the War Brides Act, a 1945 law that streamlined admission for foreign-born wives and children of U.S. service members. Knauff arrived in the U.S. ready to begin a new life with her spouse, hoping, at last, for a little stability. “Here I was for the third time in my life seeking refuge in a new, strange country,” Knauff wrote in her 1952 memoir.
When Knauff handed her papers to an American border control officer, he explained, vaguely, that there was a problem. Knauff asked what was wrong, but the officer remained silent. Instead of entering New York City, Knauff left her vessel and boarded an Army tugboat destined for Ellis Island. “As we approached Ellis Island, I could see that parts of it were enclosed by double wire fences topped by barbed wire and marked by what appeared to be watchtowers,” Knauff later recalled. “These fenced-off areas were subdivided by more fences which gave the whole place the look of a group of kennels.” As immigrants peered out at Knauff from behind wire fences, one thing was clear: this was not the Ellis Island of the American imagination.
Knauff entered the detention facility at Ellis Island, assuming that the unnamed issue would be sorted out in a few hours. Three years later, after countless interrogations and a series of trials that brought her all the way to the Supreme Court, Knauff remained on Ellis Island, still unaware of the exact charges against her. Immigration officials declared her admission to the country “would be prejudicial to the interests of the United States,” but insisted they had no obligation to disclose the evidence used against an “enemy alien.” By and large, the courts agreed.
At the time of Knauff’s arrival, Ellis Island was no longer the beacon of freedom it had once been. During its peak years from 1900 to 1924, Ellis Island examined and admitted as many as 5,000 immigrants a day. The World Wars brought shrinking numbers of immigrants, and made it virtually impossible to deport foreign nationals back to enemy countries, lest an Allied or Axis submarine accidentally torpedo a deportation ship. Ellis Island became a de facto internment center, detaining up to 1,800 people, primarily natives of Germany, Italy, and Japan.
When World War II ended, many immigration officials assumed that Ellis Island’s role as a detention center would come to an end. But rather than a return to normalcy, paranoia about foreign influences and communist subversion generated even more aggressive detention practices. In Knauff’s case, it turned out that an anonymous tip from her husband’s vengeful ex-girlfriend, claiming that Knauff had been an informant to the Czech government, had triggered her extended detention. There was no actual evidence.
The Knauff case sparked renewed dialogue about the rights of immigrants and the questionable optics of an American detention center for foreigners in the wake of Nazi atrocities. Knauff became a cause célèbre for the ACLU and journalists around the country. In the autumn of 1951, three years after coming to the U.S., the Attorney General approved a 4-to-1 finding by the Board of Immigration Appeals that charges against Knauff were “uncorroborated hearsay,” and admitted her into America. Ellis Island closed for good in 1954.
Like Ellen Knauff, Leong Bick Ha came to the U.S. as a war bride, the Chinese wife of U.S. Army sergeant Ng Bak Teung. In 1948, following an extensive interview process with immigration officials in China, Leong traveled to the United States with her 15-year-old son to begin a new life. After arriving in San Francisco, Leong and her son faced a rigorous, and very backlogged, examination process before she could rejoin her husband—a sort of mid-century “extreme vetting.”
If Leong had arrived a few years prior, she would have been processed at Angel Island, an immigration station in San Francisco Bay. Though Angel Island was known as the “Ellis Island of the West,” it more closely resembled the post-war iteration of the New York Harbor center, fashioned to keep immigrants out rather than let them in. After a fire destroyed the station in 1940, the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) needed to find makeshift accommodations. It decided on a space at 630 Sansome Street in downtown San Francisco.
When Ellis Island shuttered in 1954, U.S. policymakers congratulated themselves on the end of a regrettable era in immigration law enforcement. Bad publicity, as well as economic pressure from steamship companies that had been helping to foot the bill for American detentions, led to part of the 1952 McCarran-Walter Act, which made immigration detention "the exception, not the rule." The law instituted a policy in which most potential deportees would be released on parole rather than detained. “Certainly this policy reflects the humane qualities of an enlightened civilization,” said Attorney General Tom Clark at the time.
The exception to this new rule concerned the area around the U.S.-Mexico border, where, from the 1950s to the 1970s, the U.S. continued to operate a string of detention centers. The centers became integral to implementing Operation Wetback (yes, that's its official name), a program launched in 1954 that deported an estimated 1.1 million undocumented migrants. Alongside the borderlands detention centers was a patchwork network of barns, fields, and even tomato warehouses, collectively referred to as “staging areas.”
Still, INS officials insisted, this process was vastly different than what was implemented on Ellis Island in prior years. Migrants generally stayed at these centers less than a day, awaiting speedy deportations back to Mexico. No one faced drawn-out interrogations or investigations. All Mexican migrants who couldn’t provide papers were, in the words of one official, taken across the border in vans and “dumped.”
The U.S.-Mexico border detention centers set critical precedents for the future of immigration detention. When the Border Patrol picked up female immigrants, it detained them in local jails rather than in detention centers, foreshadowing an important relationship between the growing U.S. prison system and the immigration service. If the Border Patrol repeatedly picked up a migrant during border crossings, the migrant served a six-month sentence in one of the border detention centers, further muddying the line between administrative and punitive detention. “Our fellow countrymen, packed in like cattle, lie on the ground in the open air, exposed to the burning rays of the sun by day, the torrential rains by night,” wrote Carlos Villenave, a reporter for the Mexico City newspaper Novedades, in 1954. “Whippings, clubbings, and other punishments are the rule for those who protest.”
Immigration detention nearly ended with the “enlightened” 1952 McCarren-Walter Act (also known as the Immigration and Nationality Act), if one ignored the Mexican-American border. Thirty years later, it was reborn in full in the swamps of the Florida Everglades.
On April 23, 1980, Fidel Castro opened the shipping port of Mariel, on Cuba’s northwest coast, and announced that any Cubans wishing to leave the Communist nation were free to go. Within hours, thousands of Cubans set sail for South Florida, beginning an exodus that would eventually bring about 100,000 Cuban asylum seekers to the U.S. But a less-publicized and perhaps even more vexing Caribbean refugee crisis emerged at the same time.
As controversy around the treatment of Haitian refugees swirled on the mainland, the INS was experimenting with a new detention site 500-plus miles away at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
Starting in 1981, the U.S. Coast Guard began deploying ships to intercept Haitian boats as they approached the Florida coast. The logic was simple: if migrants never made it to American soil, the United States didn’t have to give them asylum hearings, didn’t have to pay for detention, and didn’t risk the intervention of U.S. legal advocates. The Reagan Administration also hoped that these measures would deter future Haitian asylum seekers. As stories of detention at Krome or interdiction on the high seas filtered back to Haiti, perhaps would-be migrants would abandon plans to leave.
Before the United States had private prisons, it had private immigration detention centers. In 1980, the Chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party, together with the Corrections Commissioners of Tennessee and Virginia, founded the nation’s largest private-incarceration company, Corrections Corporation of America (CCA). In 1983, the CCA received its first government contract to operate detention centers for the INS in Houston and Laredo, Texas. When the CCA won its contract in Houston it had not yet built a facility to hold detainees. The CCA found a run-down motel, setup some barbed wire gates, and begun cashing government checks—money for each filled detention bed. As a first foray into incarcerating people for profit, the government used the Houston detention center “as its canary in the coal mine” before moving on to privatizing prisons of citizen-criminals.
Privatized detention centers provided a final layer of insulation and protection for the government, and post-9/11, private companies received almost every contract for new immigration detention facilities. Though companies like Corrections Corporation of America had looked to be on the verge of bankruptcy in the 1990s, by the early 2000s, they were enjoying a renewed interest— and the financial windfalls that followed—in the prison and immigration detention industrial complex.
THE FUTURE
In 2009, political scientist Jacqueline Stevens published a bombshell study on ICE “subfield centers.” Stevens discovered that ICE maintained about 186 unlisted and unmarked detention centers, often “in suburban office parks or commercial spaces revealing no information about their ICE tenants.” To access one unmarked detention center, “B-18” in downtown Los Angeles, you walk down a sidewalk, into an underground parking garage, turn right, open a big door, and enter into what Stevens calls “a barely converted storage space” in a federal building. Even if you know what to look for, these sites are hard to find. In many ways, ICE’s secret facilities are a logical next step in a long history of removing immigrants from judicial norms and public oversight. The use of Orwellian language—like "Service Processing Center”—and unmarked installations persist. For detainees, the purgatorial state provokes what Ellis Island’s Ellen Knauff called “a sort of mental death.” For government officials, it’s simply a convenient solution to a complicated issue.
As an ICE spokesman told an audience of law enforcement in 2009—“If you don’t have enough evidence to charge someone criminally but you think he’s illegal, we can make him disappear.”