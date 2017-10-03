Decoding the Language of Extremist Clothing

3.
Traditionalist Worker Party
The white, working-class Trump voter much obsessed over by the New York Times.
1. Motorcycle-club vest
2. “Faith, Family, and Folk” T-shirt
3. Tucked in T-shirt, khaki pants, Midwestern-dad look
4. Cross necklace or other Christian jewelry
5. Shirts and shields with cog-and-pitchfork logo, celebrating industrial and rural workers. Middle American blue-collar vibe
WHAT HE BELIEVES: The Traditionalist Worker Party’s “traditional” values include white nationalism, homophobia, and distrust and hatred of black and Jewish people. You won’t find a lot of flashy haircuts and $200 blazers here. Matthew Heimbach, 26, runs the party out of a trailer home in Paoli, Indiana (though he grew up in wealthy suburban Maryland), and party rallies attract blue-collar or no-collar white workers. Like other alt-right parties, TWP dreams of a white ethno-state, with seemingly unconservative mix-ins like subsidized housing, free health care, and a national union, all contingent on the establishment of a “high-trust,” whites-only society. TWP is arguably the most effective and well-organized alt-right or white-supremacist movement out there today.
EXAMPLE: Matt Heimbach, leading organizer of Unite the Right.