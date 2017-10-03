Decoding the Language of Extremist Clothing

1. Identity Evropa

Mansplainer with a BA in Western civ.

1. High-and-tight Macklemore haircut 2. Tie, blazer/suit jacket/chunky sweater, button-down shirt 3. Polo shirt with Identity Evropa triangle button or logo 4. I nto physical fitness (Greek-statue fetish), feats of strength, being shirtless in the company of men

WHAT HE BELIEVES: Being woke, but for those of “European heritage.” (Except Jews.) He and his blazer-clad buddies enjoy road-tripping to college campuses and handing out flyers with mottos like, “Protect Your Heritage” and “Let’s Become Great Again,” superimposed on moody images of Greek statues. Ultimate goal: to turn America into a white ethno-state. The “You will not replace us” chant, widely used in Charlottesville, originated with these guys.